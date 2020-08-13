Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44,698.00

Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44,698.00 and traded as high as $45,400.00. Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at $44,950.00, with a volume of 2,977 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is £446.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £432.98.

Get Personal Assets Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a GBX 140 ($1.83) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Personal Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

In related news, insider Robin John Angus acquired 2 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £452 ($590.93) per share, with a total value of £904 ($1,181.85).

Personal Assets Trust Company Profile (LON:PNL)

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.