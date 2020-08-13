Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Trading 15.8% Higher

Petroteq Energy Inc (CVE:PQE) rose 15.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 420,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 238,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 million and a PE ratio of -2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.

Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.18 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Petroteq Energy Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE)

Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.

