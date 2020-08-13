PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Sets New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 497700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PGT Innovations from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth $18,307,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 126,354 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 25.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,412,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 289,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 54,648 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 0.3% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 669,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

About PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

