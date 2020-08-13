Phoenix Spree Deutschland (LON:PSDL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $282.37

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd (LON:PSDL)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.37 and traded as low as $279.00. Phoenix Spree Deutschland shares last traded at $290.00, with a volume of 184,070 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $286.97 million and a PE ratio of 13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 282.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 282.74.

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Company Profile (LON:PSDL)

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd. specializes it's investments in mid-market. It prefers to invests in residential, commercial and apartment buildings. The fund focuses on Germany, particularly Berlin.

