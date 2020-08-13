Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,630,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280,652 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 5.26% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $110,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,927,000 after buying an additional 225,069 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 329,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 27,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 280,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 22,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $16.34. 11,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,443. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.02. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 68.72%. The firm had revenue of $134.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDM. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

