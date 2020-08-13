Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Upgraded by Colliers Secur. to “Buy”

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Colliers Secur. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PING. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.39.

PING stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.59. The company had a trading volume of 74,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,639. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.08. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Ping Identity will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 10,222,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $327,128,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,740,435 shares of company stock worth $365,047,621. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth approximately $9,488,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $531,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

