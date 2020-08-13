Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Sells $1,314,594.00 in Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 36,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $1,314,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christine Flores also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Christine Flores sold 7,484 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $178,194.04.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Christine Flores sold 6,250 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $139,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Christine Flores sold 21,264 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $434,423.52.

On Thursday, May 21st, Christine Flores sold 19,510 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $362,690.90.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Christine Flores sold 15,677 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $300,371.32.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a current ratio of 11.75. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.95. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.94.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

