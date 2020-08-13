Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust (LON:PCFT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $107.50

Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust PLC (LON:PCFT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.50 and traded as high as $108.18. Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust shares last traded at $107.00, with a volume of 91,693 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 112.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a market cap of $218.62 million and a PE ratio of 7.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This is a boost from Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.28%.

Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust Company Profile (LON:PCFT)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

