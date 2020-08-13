Polybius Reaches Market Cap of $4.39 Million (PLBT)

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, Polybius has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Polybius token can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00009398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polybius has a total market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $2,771.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $801.40 or 0.06816725 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00014938 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00048380 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Polybius

Polybius (CRYPTO:PLBT) is a token. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. The official website for Polybius is polybius.io. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polybius Token Trading

Polybius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polybius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polybius using one of the exchanges listed above.

