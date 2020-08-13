Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE PSTL opened at $15.30 on Thursday. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.28). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,931.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,759,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 119.6% during the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 72,750 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 342.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 33,345 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 71.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 22,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 20,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.