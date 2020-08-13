PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of PRA Health Sciences worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,729,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $475,754,000 after purchasing an additional 167,867 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,305,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,471,000 after purchasing an additional 729,301 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 57.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,689,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,302,000 after purchasing an additional 983,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,294,000 after purchasing an additional 48,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,467,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,778,000 after purchasing an additional 26,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $104.90 on Thursday. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $113.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.61.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $729.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BofA Securities downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair cut PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.23.

PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

