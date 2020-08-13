Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,927 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Preferred Bank worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the second quarter worth $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 78.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth $191,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

PFBC opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05. The firm has a market cap of $626.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.41. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFBC. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.