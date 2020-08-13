Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) vs. Mateon Therapeutics (NYSE:MATN) Critical Contrast

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) and Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

This table compares Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Mateon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare 15.84% 13.81% 4.64% Mateon Therapeutics N/A -97.31% -66.08%

Risk & Volatility

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mateon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Mateon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Consumer Healthcare 0 6 1 0 2.14 Mateon Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.82%. Given Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Prestige Consumer Healthcare is more favorable than Mateon Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Mateon Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare $963.01 million 1.99 $142.28 million $2.96 12.89 Mateon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.64 million N/A N/A

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Mateon Therapeutics.

Summary

Prestige Consumer Healthcare beats Mateon Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning. The company's OTC healthcare products include BC/Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Boudreaux's Butt Paste baby ointments, Chloraseptic sore throat liquids/lozenges, Clear Eyes for eye allergy/redness relief, Compound W for wart removal, Debrox for ear wax removal, DenTek PEG oral care, Dramamine for motion sickness relief, and Efferdent denture cleanser tablets. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprises Fess nasal saline spray, Fleet adult enemas/suppositories, Gaviscon upset stomach remedies, Hydralyte for oral rehydration, Luden's cough drops, Monistat vaginal anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, Pedia-Lax pediatric laxatives, Summer's Eve for feminine hygiene, Little Remedies pediatric OTC products, and The Doctor's NightGuard dental protectors. In addition, the company offers household cleaning products, such as abrasive tub and tile cleaners under the Comet name, as well as Chore Boy, and Spic and Span names. It serves mass merchandisers; and drug, food, dollar, convenience, and club stores. The company was formerly known as Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. in August 2018. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

About Mateon Therapeutics

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical, focuses on developing small molecule injectable drugs for the treatment of cancer. It is developing CA4P, an immuno-oncology agent that stimulates the immune system against the tumor; and OXi4503 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company was formerly known as OXiGENE, Inc. and changed its name to Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2016. Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.