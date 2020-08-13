Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the February 13th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 62,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ USMC opened at $31.91 on Thursday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $32.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62.

