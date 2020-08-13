Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, an increase of 347.5% from the April 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ USMC opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $32.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 62,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter.

