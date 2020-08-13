ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.99

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.99 and last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 228892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSQ. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 830.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 825,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,970,000 after purchasing an additional 736,531 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 417.0% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 384,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after buying an additional 310,265 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter worth $3,063,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,040,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $2,173,000.

About ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

