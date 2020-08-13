ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares traded down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.78 and last traded at $20.75, 658,388 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 21,936,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,937,000.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.