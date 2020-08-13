ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $127.01

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $132.92, but opened at $127.01. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $129.36, with a volume of 1,127,234 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Probabilities Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1.4% during the second quarter. Probabilities Fund Management LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 340.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter valued at $205,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

