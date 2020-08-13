Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) CFO Andrew T. Drechsler Buys 1,750 Shares

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) CFO Andrew T. Drechsler purchased 1,750 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $22,767.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $234,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.73. 445,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,637. Provention Bio Inc has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $744.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 3.63.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts predict that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 1,012.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

