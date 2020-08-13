PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.12

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.12 and last traded at $88.69, with a volume of 12143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average of $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 113.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,294,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $145,429.08. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,344. 10.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at $434,624,000. State Street Corp raised its position in PTC by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,492,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,788,000 after purchasing an additional 103,190 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PTC by 23.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,277,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,593,000 after purchasing an additional 618,269 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 18.6% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,955,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,927,000 after buying an additional 462,569 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 3.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,666,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,200,000 after buying an additional 82,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

