Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 3,625 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,475 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,602,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,333,000 after acquiring an additional 863,629 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,597,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,119,000 after purchasing an additional 356,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,186,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,015,000 after acquiring an additional 385,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,740,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,543,747.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,090 shares of company stock worth $12,972,600. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.63. 26,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,689,101. The firm has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day moving average is $71.82.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

