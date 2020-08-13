PUBLISH (NEWS) Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $308,917.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One PUBLISH token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00008649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00146768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.25 or 0.01847026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00187581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000193 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00124659 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

