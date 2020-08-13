PutinCoin (PUT) Trading 75.6% Lower This Week

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded 75.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $13,687.13 and approximately $1.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00055382 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,663.37 or 1.01173522 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000770 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00159409 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001116 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004570 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

