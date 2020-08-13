Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,585 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of Qualys worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 300.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,217 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total value of $458,640.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,343.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 36,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $4,007,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,622,713.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,020 shares of company stock worth $5,303,260 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys stock opened at $104.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.19. Qualys Inc has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $125.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

