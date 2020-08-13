Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.95

Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.95 and last traded at $36.45, with a volume of 27975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QTRX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $949.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $42,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $128,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,534 shares of company stock worth $1,513,334. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Quanterix by 16.3% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 274,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 38,357 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,693,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 45,090 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 20.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

