Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,226,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,550 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.32% of Radian Group worth $127,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 552,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 83,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $41,288.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,796.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

NYSE:RDN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,547. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Radian Group Inc has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.55). Radian Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $364.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

