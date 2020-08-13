Rate3 (RTE) Reaches Market Cap of $659,847.72

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Ethfinex, ABCC and Bibox. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $659,847.72 and $109,582.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $801.40 or 0.06816725 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00014938 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00048380 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bibox, Coinrail, DEx.top, Ethfinex, Hotbit, IDEX, DDEX, HADAX, ABCC and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

