Raymond James & Associates Acquires 15,893 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,893 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,890.0% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 19,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 704.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 103,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $124,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $39.75 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.79.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $319.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

