Raymond James & Associates Acquires 18,113 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,113 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COG. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 421.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of COG stock opened at $19.73 on Thursday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COG shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.