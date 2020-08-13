Raymond James & Associates Acquires 4,045 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Altice USA were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,419.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 18.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 258.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 33.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 468,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $12,891,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,919,270 shares in the company, valued at $52,779,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,627,618 shares of company stock valued at $114,681,798 over the last 90 days. 46.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.32.

ATUS stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24. Altice USA Inc has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

