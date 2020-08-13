Raymond James & Associates Acquires 5,380 Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of Editas Medicine worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 700.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDIT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

EDIT opened at $34.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48. Editas Medicine Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 404.88% and a negative return on equity of 56.01%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 361.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,178.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

