Raymond James & Associates Acquires 57,371 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,371 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Valley National Bancorp worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 11.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 69.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 64,790 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 72.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 359,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 150,877 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 45,972 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $429,378.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 691,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,456,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch purchased 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,134.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Shares of NYSE:VLY opened at $8.33 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $327.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.