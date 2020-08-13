Raymond James & Associates Acquires 722 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,707 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at $9,616,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Amedisys by 42.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter worth $60,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 115.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

AMED opened at $228.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.63. Amedisys Inc has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $239.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.38 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.48 per share, with a total value of $334,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total transaction of $173,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,751 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Amedisys from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.14.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

