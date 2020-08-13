Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,010 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of IDACORP worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 83.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP stock opened at $89.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP Inc has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $318.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.35 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 58.13%.

In other IDACORP news, Director Darrel T. Anderson sold 5,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $524,517.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,626.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $300,428.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,675.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

