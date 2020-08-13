Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Neogen worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Neogen by 58.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Neogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $78.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.86. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $82.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NEOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Neogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $454,934.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

