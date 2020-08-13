Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,269 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Wright Medical Group worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the 1st quarter worth $69,708,000. Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in Wright Medical Group by 208.5% in the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,367,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,125 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,296,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,787,000 after purchasing an additional 465,316 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 181.0% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 590,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the first quarter worth about $8,907,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wright Medical Group news, SVP Jennifer S. Walker sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $62,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tim Lanier sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $67,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,594 shares of company stock valued at $283,461 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

WMGI opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.68. Wright Medical Group NV has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMGI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Wright Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

