Raymond James & Associates Buys 1,728 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WWD shares. Barclays raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.88.

Shares of WWD opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $129.06. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0813 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $544,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,129. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $562,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

