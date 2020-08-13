Raymond James & Associates Buys 39,745 Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,745 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.29% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 3,502.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $361,000.

NASDAQ:FCVT opened at $38.23 on Thursday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $39.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46.

