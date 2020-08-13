Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,438 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,246,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 101.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000.

PSCH stock opened at $128.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.85. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $83.54 and a 12 month high of $138.32.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

