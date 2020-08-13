Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 459.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 104,607 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $1,652,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $48,882,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $101,000.

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.86. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $71.34.

