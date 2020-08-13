Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,525 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.25% of Harsco worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 10.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 50,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 107.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the second quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Harsco by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 54,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Harsco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.70. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $447.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.25 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edgar M. Purvis, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

