Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,159 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 24,814 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,514,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd alerts:

MUI stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $14.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Recommended Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.