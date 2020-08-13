Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,225 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.86% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 30.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 66,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 34.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $76,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BCLI opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCLI shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

In other Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics news, COO David Setboun purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sankesh Abbhi purchased 46,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $607,659.21. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,494.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,930 shares of company stock worth $828,557. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.