Raymond James & Associates Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of Evertec worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evertec during the 1st quarter valued at $6,932,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Evertec by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,172,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 247,965 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Evertec by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 599,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 200,390 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Evertec by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 571,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 199,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Evertec during the 1st quarter valued at $3,921,000. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evertec alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $30.83 on Thursday. Evertec Inc has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Evertec had a return on equity of 45.03% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Evertec Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Evertec in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Evertec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.