Raymond James & Associates Has $2.84 Million Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,442 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.33% of Ingles Markets worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 295.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.6% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 22.8% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 23.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 11.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

IMKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

