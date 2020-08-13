Raymond James & Associates Has $2.89 Million Position in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 168.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Wingstop worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 16.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Wingstop by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter worth $327,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Wingstop by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $21,170,000.

Wingstop stock opened at $155.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.19, a PEG ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.65 and its 200 day moving average is $111.66. Wingstop Inc has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.46 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 60.27%.

WING has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wingstop from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Wingstop from $135.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wingstop from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

