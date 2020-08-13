Raymond James & Associates Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,669 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 169,634 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,969,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 109,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 17,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

NYSE:CLF opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.71 and a beta of 1.92. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

