Raymond James & Associates Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,252 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.93% of Rocky Brands worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCKY. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 19.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 212,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

RCKY opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $176.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.62. Rocky Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

