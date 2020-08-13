Raymond James & Associates Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,744 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Kohl’s worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 67,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.68. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

