Raymond James & Associates Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 46,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 144.6% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at $505,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

PWR stock opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $50.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

